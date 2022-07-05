Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 28-year-old spent last campaign on a season-long loan deal at Ipswich Town after signing with the Tractor Boys from QPR last summer.

Bonne has netted 12 goals in 46 games in all competitions with his decent early season form leading the Black Cats and the Latics to monitor Bonne’s situation at Ipswich last winter, but the striker ended up staying at Portman Road.

IPSWICH, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 09: Macauley Bonne of Ipswich Town celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Sky Bet League One match between Ipswich Town and Shrewsbury Town at Portman Road on October 09, 2021 in Ipswich, England. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

The attacker signed for Championship outfit QPR back in the summer of 2020 after a productive stint with Charlton Athletic but has failed to make an impact in London.

The Ipswich-born player has featured 35 times for the Hoops but has only managed three league goals. Bonne is also a full international and has been capped by the Zimbabwe national team on two occasions but recently admitted to the East Anglian Daily Times that he hopes to return to Ipswich Town.

“Some people at QPR might read this and not be happy, but I’d ask them to put themselves in my shoes. Who wouldn’t want to play for and be loved by their hometown club?

“I feel I have got so much unfinished business with Ipswich Town. It could happen this summer, it could happen in January, it could happen next summer when I become a free agent.

“I went back for pre-season training last week, we’ll go to Germany and they will get a gist of how I am feeling. I think people will know where my head is at,” he explained.

“There’s been a loan offer and a buy offer. They sound like really good football options, but it’s not all about the football side of things.

“I could move miles away from my family and be miserable. I’ve got lots of friends in football who have experienced that.

“It’s a short career, so I have to assess every single option. Those offers are still in play.

“I don’t think I have given QPR a good crack yet. It might still work there for me yet. There’s definitely a buzz about the place right now with Michael Beale.

“I guess I’m in no man’s land right now. I’ve just got to be patient and see what happens.”

As well as Ipswich, QPR and Charlton, Bonne has also played for Colchester, Lincoln City, Colchester United, Leyton Orient and Woking. However, there is no suggestion that Sunderland would be interested in Bonne following the club’s promotion to the Championship. The Black Cats are thought to be pursuing a deal for ex-loanee Nathan Broadhead.