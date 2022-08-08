Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The attacker signed for Blackpool on loan last summer after he was linked with a move to Sunderland throughout the same transfer window.

However, last January, the 23-year-old then briefly returned to parent club Crewe Alexandra before sealing a permanent move to the Championship club despite speculation he was set to star at Crewe.

Dale agreed a two-year deal plus a 12-month option for an undisclosed fee, which, according to the Blackpool Gazette, was said to be below the £500,000 that had previously been reported.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 27: Kristian Pedersen of Birmingham City is challenged by Owen Dale of Blackpool during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Blackpool at St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

However, Portsmouth have announced the signing of Dale on a season-long loan from Blackpool.

“We’re really pleased to be able to bring Owen to the club and are looking forward to working with him," head coach Danny Cowley said. “He was fantastic for Crewe, firstly to get them into League One and then got into double figures for goals the next season to earn a move to Blackpool.

"Owen brings creativity and intelligence, while his combination play is very good and he gives us pace in the transition. He’s also brilliant at getting in at the back post to provide a real goal threat and he has a tenacious edge, which I like to see in players.