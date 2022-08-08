The attacker signed for Blackpool on loan last summer after he was linked with a move to Sunderland throughout the same transfer window.
However, last January, the 23-year-old then briefly returned to parent club Crewe Alexandra before sealing a permanent move to the Championship club despite speculation he was set to star at Crewe.
Dale agreed a two-year deal plus a 12-month option for an undisclosed fee, which, according to the Blackpool Gazette, was said to be below the £500,000 that had previously been reported.
However, Portsmouth have announced the signing of Dale on a season-long loan from Blackpool.
“We’re really pleased to be able to bring Owen to the club and are looking forward to working with him," head coach Danny Cowley said. “He was fantastic for Crewe, firstly to get them into League One and then got into double figures for goals the next season to earn a move to Blackpool.
"Owen brings creativity and intelligence, while his combination play is very good and he gives us pace in the transition. He’s also brilliant at getting in at the back post to provide a real goal threat and he has a tenacious edge, which I like to see in players.
“Owen obviously knows Tom and that can help. I’m sure they’ll support each other and I know the rest of the boys are pleased to have them here. They will certainly fit right in with our group because of their humility and also the love they have for the game.”