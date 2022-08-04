Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The attacker signed for Blackpool on loan last summer after he was linked with a move to Sunderland throughout the same transfer window.

However, last January, the 23-year-old then briefly returned to parent club Crewe Alexandra before sealing a permanent move to the Championship club despite speculation he was set to star at Crewe.

Dale agreed a two-year deal plus a 12-month option for an undisclosed fee, which, according to the Blackpool Gazette, was said to be below the £500,000 that had previously been reported.

Owen Dale

According to fresh reports from the Portsmouth News, Dale could find himself on his way out of Bloomfield Road as he eyes regular football this window, with Pool manager Michael Appleton looking to move some squad players on during the window.