Ex-Sunderland starlet sold by Stewart Donald closes in on League One switch after Championship stint

Bali Mumba is heading to Plymouth Argyle in League One – according to reports.

By James Copley
Thursday, 7th July 2022, 12:43 pm

The 20-year-old former Sunderland Academy of Light graduate spent the second half of last season on loan in the Championship with Peterborough from Norwich, with both clubs relegated from the Championship and Premier League respectively.

Mumba was rewarded for his progress at Norwich with a new long-term deal last year. Mumba moved to Carrow Road in the summer of 2020 in what was a bitter disappointment for many Black Cats fans.

After a successful first campaign under Daniel Farke, Mumba committed his future to the Canaries until the summer of 2025 and went straight into the first-team squad as Farke's side won promotion straight back to the Premier League.

Bali Mumba

Though opportunities were limited, the full-back made an impression when called upon but was loaned to Peterborough last season.

However, a “recruitment source” has told the website Football Insider that Plymouth have reached an agreement with Norwich to sign Mumba on loan.

