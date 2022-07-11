McManaman made 26 appearances in all competitions as Sunderland were relegated from the Championship to League One at the end 2017-18 season. The ex-Wigan man scored his first goal for Sunderland with a 96th-minute equaliser in a 3–3 draw with Middlesbrough in the February of that campaign.
The 31-year-old had been playing for Melbourne Victory in Australia's A-League before joining Tranmere Rovers in League Two. However, it was announced at the end of the season that McManaman wouldn’t be staying on.
The attacker left the club last week and is now a free agent having turned out for Wigan Athletic, Sheffield Wednesday, Blackpool and Luton Town amongst others during his career.
Most Popular
-
1
Sunderland chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus makes classy fan gesture after Rangers game abandoned
-
2
Sunderland AFC transfer news: Black Cats join race for ex-Blackburn loanee, Boro launch €9m bid for Serie B striker
-
3
Sunderland AFC news: Ex-Burnley striker pictured in Black Cats strip after signing 'medical extension'
-
4
Sunderland AFC transfer news: Midfield 'target' reveals why he joined West Ham after Black Cats' interest
-
5
Nathan Broadhead heads out on Everton pre-season tour amid Sunderland transfer interest
The latest transfer news and gossip from around the web
Vincent Kompany is set to be reunited with Josh Cullen in the Championship after Burnley made a bid worth around £3 million for the Anderlecht midfielder. (Het Nieuwsblad)
Middlesbrough have cooled their interest in Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle. The Magpies are said to be willing to offload the 32-year-old during this summer’s transfer window. (Football Insider)
Luton Town are edging closer to a deal for Aribim Pepple (Northern Tribune)
Middlesbrough were looking set to sign free agent Ryan Nyambe. However, they now face fresh competition from France. (Lancashire Telegraph)
Preston have considered signing Marlon Fossey this summer and the Fulham talent has now rejected a new contract at Craven Cottage. (Bolton News)