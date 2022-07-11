Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McManaman made 26 appearances in all competitions as Sunderland were relegated from the Championship to League One at the end 2017-18 season. The ex-Wigan man scored his first goal for Sunderland with a 96th-minute equaliser in a 3–3 draw with Middlesbrough in the February of that campaign.

The 31-year-old had been playing for Melbourne Victory in Australia's A-League before joining Tranmere Rovers in League Two. However, it was announced at the end of the season that McManaman wouldn’t be staying on.

The attacker left the club last week and is now a free agent having turned out for Wigan Athletic, Sheffield Wednesday, Blackpool and Luton Town amongst others during his career.

BIRKENHEAD, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 23: Callum McManaman of Tranmere Rovers in action during the Sky Bet League Two match between Tranmere Rovers and Northampton Town at Prenton Park on October 23, 2021 in Birkenhead, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Vincent Kompany is set to be reunited with Josh Cullen in the Championship after Burnley made a bid worth around £3 million for the Anderlecht midfielder. (Het Nieuwsblad)

Middlesbrough have cooled their interest in Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle. The Magpies are said to be willing to offload the 32-year-old during this summer’s transfer window. (Football Insider)

Luton Town are edging closer to a deal for Aribim Pepple (Northern Tribune)

Middlesbrough were looking set to sign free agent Ryan Nyambe. However, they now face fresh competition from France. (Lancashire Telegraph)