The defender signed for Sunderland under Jack Ross back in 2017 and spent a season at the Stadium of Light before signing for Doncaster Rovers, where he made 52 appearances in all competitions.

The 28-year-old then made the move to Blackpool in July last year. However, James has departed the Championship on a season-long loan to League One outfit Sheffield Wednesday, the team Sunderland defeated in the semi-finals of the play-offs.

The former Rotherham United and Wigan Athletic man becomes Wednesday’s seventh summer addition and will link up with Owls manager Darren Moore ahead of the 2022-23 season.

GILLINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM - AUGUST 22: Reece James of Sunderland celebrates at the full time whistle after the Sky Bet League One match between Gillingham and Sunderland at Priestfield Stadium on August 22, 2018 in Gillingham, United Kingdom. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

The latest transfer Championship gossip from around the web

Leeds United are interested in signing Stoke City left-back Josh Tymo this summer. The Potters will demand a seven-figure fee for the sale of the 23-year-old. (Football Insider)

Millwall are interested in signing Arsenal youngster Matt Smith. The 21-year-old midfielder is attracting interest from many clubs from the Championship including Millwall and Luton Town. (The Sun)

Sheffield United are said to be in talks with an unnamed Premier League club over a possible transfer deal. (Yorkshire Live)

West Ham look set to beat Premier League rivals Crystal Palace to the signing of Swansea City midfielder Flynn Downes.

The Hammers are due to complete the second part of Downes’ medical on Thursday morning ahead of a proposed £9million transfer, that could rise to £12million with add-ons. (Football London)