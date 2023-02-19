News you can trust since 1873
Ex-Sunderland manager rejects job opportunity West Ham and Crystal Palace eye £20m-rated man

Former Sunderland boss Jack Ross is believed to have rejected the chance to become Motherwell’s next manager.

By James Copley
39 minutes ago - 1 min read

The Scot took charge of Sunderland during their first season in League One but suffered double heartbreak at Wembley after losing in the Checkatrade Trophy final to Portsmouth and the League One play-off final to Charlton. Ross then has stints with Hibernian and Dundee United after departing Wearside.

The Scottish Sun have stated that Ross has pulled out of the running after "second thoughts" over where his future lies.

£20m-rated midfielder linked with Premier League clubs

PORTSMOUTH, ENGLAND - MAY 16: Sunderland Manager Jack Ross looks on prior to the Sky Bet League One Play-Off Second Leg match between Portsmouth and Sunderland at Fratton Park on May 16, 2019 in Portsmouth, United Kingdom. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)
Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott has been linked with two Premier League clubs.

Scott started in the middle against Sunderland in the Championship at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon as the two clubs drew 1-1.

Jack Clarke opened the scoring just before the hour mark when he cut in from the right and fired a shot into the top corner after Bristol City had probably edged it o. the first half.

Tony Mowbray’s side appeared to be heading towards a third consecutive victory before Trai Hume brought down substitute Jay Dasilva in the box, allowing Nahki Wells to convert from the penalty spot.

BRISTOL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: Alex Scott of Bristol City during the Sky Bet Championship between Bristol City and Preston North End at Ashton Gate on October 12, 2022 in Bristol, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Scott was instrumental in helping Bristol City to push Sunderland back for the equaliser. At 19-years-old, the midfielder has become one of the Championship’s brightest young sparks.

Reports this morning have stated that West Ham and Crystal Palace are interested in signing Scott who is rated at around £20million. Scott has already made 78 appearances for City since joining from Guernsey in 2020.

