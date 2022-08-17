Ex-Sunderland, Hull City and Rangers 'target' seals season-long loan to League One outfit
Ex-Sunderland ‘target’ Carlos Mendes Gomes has joined League One side Fleetwood Town on loan from Luton Town.
Luton Town beat several clubs to the signature of Mendes Gomes in June last year, amid speculation linking him with Sunderland.
Then under the stewardship of Lee Johnson, the Black Cats were reportedly keen on the 23-year-old before he moved to Kenilworth Road, with Rangers and Hull City also said to be keen at the time.
However, Mendes Gomes has now joined Fleetwood Town on loan for the rest of the season after he made just nine Championship appearances for Luton Town last term.
After Mendes Gomes signed for Luton Town back in June, former Sunderland player and Hatters assistant coach Mick Harford said: “It is a signing that numerous other clubs were beaten to, so I hope that is what makes it even better.
"We’re signing a really, really exciting player that can play across the front in any position, as a number ten, a striker and we believe he is going to excite the crowd.
“It is quite an exciting pre-season in terms of who we have tried to bring in and how we’re trying to evolve and take the club forward, with younger, more exciting players.”
Sunderland face Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in the Championship this evening with the Black Cats searching for joy in the transfer market following Dan Ballard’s injury against QPR.
The club recently confirmed that the ex-Arsenal centre-back has suffered a fractured foot and is facing an extended spell on the sidelines.