Ex-Sunderland, Fulham and Stoke City man set for new contract in France
Ex-Sunderland striker Josh Maja has signed a new deal with Bordeaux – according to reports.
Maja moved to France back in 2019 and has struggled to break into the first team – but there were flashes of quality during a loan move to Fulham a couple of seasons ago.
The striker then spent last campaign out on loan again. This time at Stoke City in the Championship. However, the 23-year-old only managed one league goal in 15 appearances for the Potters.
Maja’s departure from Wearside mid-way through Sunderland’s first season in League One was a controversial episode with the player and his agent often portrayed as the villain.
Having sold Maja to Bordeaux in the January of the 2018-19 campaign, Sunderland are entitled to 10 per cent of the profit Bordeaux make on Maja.
It was claimed that Maja was to fly to England in order to complete medical tests at Birmingham City on deadline day but the deal collapsed.
According to L’Équipe, though, Maja has signed a contract extension with Les Girondins which will add one year extra to his contract after starting the season well.
The is also a clause to add another if Bordeaux are promoted to Ligue 1, with the club currently competing in the second division,
However, the new contract is yet to be officially announced by the club as of the time of writing.
The Black Cats are next in action against Tony Mowbray’s former club, Middlesbrough, in the Championship on Monday night under the lights at the Riverside Stadium.