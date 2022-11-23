Ex-Sunderland, Celtic and Aberdeen midfielder joins Connor Wickham in League One

The Scottish international midfielder joined Sunderland under Jack Ross during the Wearsiders' first season in League One back in 2018 but failed to make an impact at the Stadium of Light.

After just 30 league appearances in 18 months at Sunderland, McGeough joined Aberdeen but has been a free agent since leaving The Dons last summer. McGeough has now joined Forest Green Rovers in League Two and will play alongside former Sunderland striker Connor Wickham.

On the move, McGeouch said: “I’m really happy to join FGR and I’m excited to get going. Hopefully I can help the team win more games and climb the League One table.”

Dylan McGeough during his Sunderland days.