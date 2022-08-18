Ex-Sunderland caretaker manager axed by League Two club
Ex-Sunderland caretaker manager Robbie Stockdale has been sacked by League Two club Rochdale.
Stockdale took charge at the Crown Oil Arena little over 12-months ago and guided the club to 18th in the table last season.
But the former Black Cats caretaker has gotten off to a poor start this year, losing all four games in the league, scoring just one goal, with Dale sat at the bottom of the League Two table.
A club statement read: “Rochdale Football Club have today parted company with Robbie Stockdale and Jimmy Shan.
“The board would like to place on record its thanks to Robbie and Jimmy, and wish them every success in the future.”
Stockdale’s time at Rochdale was his first as a manager after a number of years as assistant coach at the Stadium of Light.
Stockdale spent seven years with Middlesbrough as a player, as well as time with the likes of Sheffield Wednesday and West Ham United.