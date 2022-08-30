Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ex-Sunderland manager Jack Ross has been sacked by Dundee United. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Ross watched on as his side were humiliated 9-0 by champions Celtic at the weekend with United bottom of the Premiership table without a win from their opening five games.

Ross made his return to management at Tannadice Park six months on following his dismissal at Hibernian but has now been sacked two months into his two-year deal following a dismal run of games which has seen his side concede 23 goals in just four games, with Celtic’s demolition the final act.

Ross had been linked with a move to Hartlepool United in the summer ahead of ex-Celtic midfielder Paul Hartley landing the role at the Suit Direct Stadium with the 46-year-old opting against the move.

Ross told The Echo earlier this year: “I have had opportunities to go back but I have decided that they weren’t quite right.

“I want to get back now as soon as possible but you want to make sure it is the right one.”

But unfortunately for Ross, who spent almost 18-months on Wearside, he has now been relieved of his duties after just seven games in charge in all competitions.

Speaking after the defeat to Celtic, Ross told Sky Sports: "The extra attention, debate or speculation I accept that because that's just the nature of my job.

“When you're in charge of a team that's produced those two results [7-0 vs AZ Alkmaar and 9-0 vs Celtic] then it's absolutely deserved.

"I'm not getting enough from the current group I have, so it would be weak and remiss of me to look for excuses and apportion blame to others at the club.

“We've got a good group here who should be producing better than they are, led by me.”

The Scottish Premiership side released a brief statement on Ross’ dismissal.

“Dundee United can confirm head coach Jack Ross has been relieved of his duties with immediate effect.