That’s after the Baggies signed former Celtic man Tom Rogic. The 29-year-old has linked up with Bruce on a one-year deal after his contract at Parkhead expired.

Rogic collected 16 major honours during his time with Celtic in Glasgow and has earned 53 caps for Australia, where he is a teammate of Sunderland defender Bailey Wright.

Speaking after signing the deal, Rogic told the club's website: "I was looking for a change of scenery and a fresh challenge. I didn't just want to rush into anything. I think it was important for me to take my time and make sure my next club was the right club.

Steve Bruce

"I had some time to reflect and I now feel refreshed, re-energised and excited about the future. I'm really looking forward to getting started at Albion.

"I think it's fair to say the team hasn't got the results the performances have warranted so far this season. I know that the manager (Steve Bruce) and the boys are looking to change that as quickly as possible."

Baggies boss Bruce said: "Tom is a quality player who has played nearly 300 games for Celtic, including a significant number of games just last season.