Ex-Sunderland and Manchester United flop signs for Morecambe in League One

Ex-Sunderland, Manchester United, Salford City and Shrewsbury Town man Donald Love has signed for Morecambe in League One.

By James Copley
Friday, 17th June 2022, 7:37 am

The defender signed for Sunderland under David Moyes in the Premier League, arriving on Wearside from Manchester United.

But Love suffered back-to-back relegations with the club and was released with the club in League One.

Stints at Shrewsbury and Salford City have followed before Love found a new destination, Morecambe.

Donald Love

“I am delighted to sign for the Club,” he said. I heard about Morecambe’s interest about a week ago and after speaking to the manager and Greg Strong about the interest and their plan, I was keen to get the deal done,” said Love.

“It is nice to get everything sorted before the start of pre-season, which means I can get in and get to know the lads at the first opportunity.

“There are some big clubs in League One, it is great to be a part of this Club and I hope that we can kick on and not just fight relegation, I believe that we can go on and achieve great things.

“My strongest position is probably at right-back, I can cover positions anywhere across the back-line and I’d be happy to do so, I just want to come in and produce at full-back.”

“After speaking to Greg and the manager, I knew that I wanted to come here and play football, I want to come in and hopefully do well for the Club.

“Fans can expect high-energy, a lot of strong tackles and as a team I am hoping that we can play some nice football too.”

