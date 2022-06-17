Ex-Sunderland and Manchester United flop signs for Morecambe in League One

The defender signed for Sunderland under David Moyes in the Premier League, arriving on Wearside from Manchester United.
But Love suffered back-to-back relegations with the club and was released with the club in League One.
Stints at Shrewsbury and Salford City have followed before Love found a new destination, Morecambe.
“I am delighted to sign for the Club,” he said. I heard about Morecambe’s interest about a week ago and after speaking to the manager and Greg Strong about the interest and their plan, I was keen to get the deal done,” said Love.
“It is nice to get everything sorted before the start of pre-season, which means I can get in and get to know the lads at the first opportunity.
“There are some big clubs in League One, it is great to be a part of this Club and I hope that we can kick on and not just fight relegation, I believe that we can go on and achieve great things.
“My strongest position is probably at right-back, I can cover positions anywhere across the back-line and I’d be happy to do so, I just want to come in and produce at full-back.”
“After speaking to Greg and the manager, I knew that I wanted to come here and play football, I want to come in and hopefully do well for the Club.
“Fans can expect high-energy, a lot of strong tackles and as a team I am hoping that we can play some nice football too.”