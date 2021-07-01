Ex-Sunderland and Hartlepool United youth signs for Easington Colliery

Easington Colliery have continued their impressive summer in the transfer market with the signing of former Sunderland RCA midfielder Dylan Elliott.

Elliott becomes Lee Haldane’s fifth new addition after the new Colliers boss added Mason Burton, Dan Maddison, Jaden Cahill-Taylor and Luke Page to his squad earlier this month.

Former Sunderland and Hartlepool United academy midfielder Elliott spent the 2017/18 season with the Colliers before going on to play a key role in helping RCA establish themselves in Northern League Division One.

However, he completed a return to Welfare Park on Tuesday and will be reunited with former RCA and Colliers team-mate Page after he re-joined the club two weeks ago.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The addition of the duo will only enhance the belief that Easington will be viewed as one of the favourites to secure promotion into the Northern League’s top tier.

Colliers boss Haldane to the club website: “From the first contact with Dylan, we knew he was enthusiastic about coming back to the Welfare Park.

“He's the sort of player who will help us achieve promotion with his quality and determination.

“Having played for the club in the past and being a local lad, he's a great natural fit, and that's the sort of player we need in the squad.

“I'm delighted to get him on board.”

The Colliers have also confirmed young goalkeeper Ben Reynolds has joined Wearside League club Washington United on loan.

Reynolds told the United website: “I’m very to happy to be signing and can’t wait to get going.

“I’m looking forward to the season ahead.

“I’ve enjoyed the time I’ve spent so far, everyone’s been very welcoming, and training has been good.”

The move continues a hectic week for the Nissan Sports Complex club after manager Cameron Thompson also added midfield duo Stuart Cameron and Matty Rowan to his squad ahead of their second season as a Wearside League club.

United will kick off their preparations for the new season this coming Saturday when they visit Birtley Town’s development side as part of a double-header at the Arrowmark Improvements Stadium.

That game will kick off at 1pm and Birtley’s first team will meet Northern League Division One side Ashington at 3pm on the main pitch.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative non-league coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.