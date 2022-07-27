Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harris had recently been pictured back playing for Sunderland’s U23s side. The striker moved to Sunderland from Burnley in 2020 and made his professional debut in a 2-1 EFL Trophy win over Lincoln City the following year.

Harris then made his senior professional league debut against Glinngham coming on as a 90th-minute substitute in a 2-1 away from home last season under ex-head coach Lee Johnson. Harris was then released from his Sunderland contract at the end of the season following a loan stint with Barrow in the fourth tier.

The 21-year-old, though, had been back in the North East and is with Sunderland with the player’s mother posted a picture of Harris playing for the club’s U23s and explained that her son had signed a medical extension while he was building fitness

Paul Hartley has given an update on ex-Sunderland striker Will Harris. Picture by FRANK REID

Harris then appeared for Sunderland’s neighbours in the North East, Hartlepool United, with the striker coming on during Pools’ pre-season friendly against Blackburn Rovers, he but was not involved against the Black Cats on Monday night.

However, it looks like the 45 minutes against Blackburn is all that Harris will get at the Suit Direct Stadium with boss Hartley suggesting he is set to take up an opportunity elsewhere.

“I think he’s gone somewhere else,” Hartley told The Hartlepool Mail.