Ex-Sunderland defender linked with Newcastle United as former target talks transfer request
Newcastle United have been linked with a move for a former Sunderland defender.
French outfit Lyon are reportedly struggling to tie Jason Denayer down to a new contract.
The Magpies are also said to be interested in the Belgium international centre-back.
Denayer’s loan spell at the Stadium of Light is probably best forgotten with the ex-Manchester City defender departing Wearside following the club's relegation from the Premier League under David Moyes.
The player made 24 appearances in the Premier League but was hampered by injuries during his time on Wearside.
However, according to various reports, the 26-year-old is likely to leave current club Lyon in the summer with his present deal set to expire following a big-money move four years ago.
Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad have reported that Newcastle United are interested in signing Denayer.
Denayer signed for Lyon on a four-year contract back in 2018 for a transfer fee of around €10 million including €3.5 million in incentives.
Denayer has featured 33 times for the Belgium national team.
Freddie Ladapo talks transfer debacle
Freddie Ladapo has spoken out following his transfer debacle last month.
The 29-year-old Rotherham United striker handed in a transfer request in January and was linked with a move to Sunderland.
However, a move away from the New York Stadium failed to come to fruition, despite a late loan offer.
Ladapo’s current deal expires in the summer, but although he failed to get a move away, he is still determined to help his current side to League One glory.
After scoring twice against Morecambe on Tuesday night, he spoke to BBC Football Heaven saying: “I will always try and work hard and before the whole January incident, I think I was doing quite well and the fans were enjoying my performances.
“We’ve still got a big goal to achieve and hopefully I can be there and help them.”
Ladapo has been playing regularly alongside Rotherham’s top scorer Michael Smith this campaign but will be out of contract this summer – although the Millers have a 12-month option which would extend the deal until the summer of 2023.