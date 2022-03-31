Ex-Hebburn Town captain Louis Storey hailed by Gateshead boss and ex-Newcastle defender

Storey was a surprise addition to the Heed squad after he stepped up three levels in the non-league system to join the Tynesiders on a player-coach deal just months after leading the Hornets to the FA Vase and promotion from the Northern League.

Far from looking out of place, Storey has revelled at a higher level and has become a firm favourite with Gateshead supporters after putting together a string of high quality performances.

He has been a key factor in their push for promotion into the National League and will hope to further boost the Heed’s hopes when they visit title rivals Brackley Town on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gateshead player/manager Mike Williamson. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images).

Ahead of the trip to Northamptonshire, Williamson told The Echo: “I can’t speak highly enough of Louis and I think he typifies the whole ethos of the football club.

“He’s no finished article, he’d be the first to admit that, but he is a worker and he will give his all for this football club.

“Even after giving the penalty away at Boston recently, that’s what you get because he’s a wholehearted person.

“But then you get the person that comes into the dressing room after the game, puts his hand up and explains why he made the challenge.

“I’ll take that all day because that is his personality encapsulated.

“His performances this season have been phenomenal and, with people like Louis, it’s the unsung things.

“He has added to us so much on and off the park this season.”

Williamson also praised Storey for buying into and encouraging the philosophy of continuous improvement that is implemented amongst the Gateshead squad.

The former Newcastle United defender believes Storey “epitomises” what he wants from his players and coaching staff as they look to take the club to the next level.

“If you look at someone like Busted (Ian Watson, assistant manager)”, he explained.

“He has a humble background, and he is as relentless as anyone to improve and to keep looking at ways to improve.

“The impact he has made on myself, on the group and on the recruitment is so significant.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative non-league coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.