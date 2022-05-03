Ex-Hartlepool United & Chelsea defender reacts after stunning Gateshead promotion

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Gateshead players celebrate. Picture by Jack McGraghan.

The former Hartlepool United defender returned to the International Stadium earlier this season after his time at North East rivals Spennymoor Town came to an end.

Magnay chose the perfect time to rack up the first goal of his second spell with the Tynesiders as he scored their first goal in Monday’s 2-2 draw at Chorley.

That result alone took the Heed to the brink of being declared as champions with only an unprecedented turnaround in goal difference able to deny them top spot on the final day of the season.

But news that title rivals Brackley Town had been held to a 2-2 draw at Hereford meant Magnay and his team-mates will celebrate being league champions when the Bulls visit the International Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Speaking after Monday’s win at Chorley, Magnay said: “It’s a special moment, a really special moment.

“Obviously coming back to the club, fighting at the top of the table, being a defender, you don’t envisage yourself having moments like that.

“Scoring in a game of this importance is brilliant and it was great to play a part in it.

“But it’s all about the team, it’s not about an individual, or a moment an individual produces, it’s about the team.

“We are all in it together and that’s what has got us this far.

“I’m buzzing for the staff, the volunteers and the supporters, who nearly didn’t have a club,” he added.

Magnay gave an insight into the celebratory scenes in the away dressing room at Victory Park following a title-clinching afternoon.

“It was a bit wild in there,” he laughed.

“I don’t think anyone knew what to do with themselves because not many of us have won promotion.

“I haven’t, it’s the first time I’ve won a league as a senior player and I’ve had two play-off heartbreaks earlier in my career.

“So I’m pleased I haven’t had to go through that again.