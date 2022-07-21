Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Welshman is out in America with Everton as the Toffees step up their pre-season preparations under Frank Lampard.

The Premier League club were defeated 4-0 by Minnesota United on Wednesday night, with Broadhead not even making the Everton bench for the clash.

However, during the game, the striker was asked by a Sunderland fan if he would be returning to the North East, where he enjoyed a fruitful loan spell last season. Broadhead, though, was non-committal as you can see in the video attached to this story.

The 24-year-old was lethal in front of goal for Sunderland during the 2021-22 League One campaign, producing 10 goals in 15 starts for the club.

Back in May, Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: “We will have a conversation with Everton this week, to see where they are at with it and where we are at with it, and see if that’s aligned.

“We have to respect the fact that he is an Everton player. We have seen him as our player for the year, because we had to get the best out of him but now that the season is finished he unfortunately goes back to being an Everton player.”

Sunderland have so far retained the services of Bailey Wright, Lynden Gooch and Patrick Roberts after the trio signed fresh terms at the Academy of Light. But what is the latest news surrounding the Wearsiders and their second-tier rivals? Here, we take a look: