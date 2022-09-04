Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The talented midfielder, who made six appearances for the PSG senior team and earned a Ligue 1 winners medal in the process, has joined on an initial loan deal until the end of the season.

Sunderland have the option to make that permanent at the end of the season, for a fee which has been reported by sources in France to be around the five million euros mark.

Asked what his aims are for the season, Michut, 19, answered: “The challenge for me this year is to win the Championship and go to the Premier League. I want to play in England because the atmosphere is different and the public is awesome.”

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 24: Edouard Michut of Paris Saint-Germain runs with the ball during the UEFA Youth League match between Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain at Manchester City Football Academy on November 24, 2021 in Manchester, England.

Asked why Sunderland was the right option for Michut, he said: “I had a lot of options but the president convinced me to come to the club. I like the project and what he said to me so that’s why I’m here.

“They are trying to develop young players. When I say the game yesterday [against Norwich] and I saw how many young players on the pitch, that’s why I’m happy.”

“In my position when you are next to Marco Verratti, it helps you because he gives you advice and helps you to be better.