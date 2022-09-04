Edouard Michut reveals Sunderland Championship title hopes and talks Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos and Marco Verratti
New signing Edouard Michut has revealed he wants to win the Championship this season with Sunderland.
The talented midfielder, who made six appearances for the PSG senior team and earned a Ligue 1 winners medal in the process, has joined on an initial loan deal until the end of the season.
Sunderland have the option to make that permanent at the end of the season, for a fee which has been reported by sources in France to be around the five million euros mark.
Asked what his aims are for the season, Michut, 19, answered: “The challenge for me this year is to win the Championship and go to the Premier League. I want to play in England because the atmosphere is different and the public is awesome.”
Asked why Sunderland was the right option for Michut, he said: “I had a lot of options but the president convinced me to come to the club. I like the project and what he said to me so that’s why I’m here.
“They are trying to develop young players. When I say the game yesterday [against Norwich] and I saw how many young players on the pitch, that’s why I’m happy.”
“In my position when you are next to Marco Verratti, it helps you because he gives you advice and helps you to be better.
"You take a little bit of something from everyone. You take a little bit of [Sergio] Ramos, of [Lionel] Messi and after you have an idea in your mind. It helps.”