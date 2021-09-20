Ebac Northern League Division Two strugglers Durham City appoint Mark Sherwood

Ebac Northern League Division Two strugglers Durham City have confirmed the appointment of Mark Sherwood.

Sherwood was part of former manager Peter Mulcaster’s coaching staff and stepped into his new role for the first time in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Brandon United.

That result left the Citizens sat at the bottom of the Division Two table after collecting just one point from their opening nine games of the season.

Sherwood immediately set his sights on adding more Northern League experience to his ranks as he takes on the “massive task” that lies ahead him.

He said: “This is my first job as a manager and is something I have been working toward for a long time.

“I couldn't turn down the opportunity to manage Durham City.

“I know the lads and am looking forward to working with them, but I am also hopeful of bringing in some new players with Northern League experience."

He added: “There is no hiding from the fact that this is a massive task, but I believe in my own abilities and am looking forward to putting my stamp on the team.

“I have a great number two in Ian Thompson and will be bringing in Craig Whitney as coach who is someone I have worked with in the past.”