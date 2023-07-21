News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland

Dunston v Gateshead friendly abandoned after masked men drive hearse onto pitch

Gateshead’s pre-season friendly against local rivals Dunston was abandoned at half-time.

By The Newsroom
Published 21st Jul 2023, 22:26 BST- 1 min read

Gateshead’s pre-season friendly against local rivals Dunston was abandoned at half-time after a hearse was left in the centre of the pitch.

The hearse had been driven onto the pitch at Dunston’s UTS Stadium along with a second car, with both vehicles spinning around in circles while leaflets were thrown from the windows.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Eventually masked men left the hearse and joined the second car, which was driven off the pitch and out of the stadium.

Gateshead tweeted: “Due to an incident on the pitch occurring shortly after half time, tonight’s match has been abandoned by the referee.”

Related topics:Gateshead