The Black Cats had previously made it three wins out of three following 2-1 victories over Wigan Athletic and MK Dons in the league and Port Vale in the Carabao Cup.

But it wasn’t to be for Lee Johnson’s men at the Pirelli Stadium as they suffered their first loss of the 2021-22 campaign.

The Wearsiders have added six first-team players to his squad so far this window with Corry Evans, Alex Pritchard, Callum Doyle, Dennis Cirkin, Frederik Alves, Nathan Broadhead arriving at the Stadium of Light.

Jamie Robson of Dundee United.

Here, though, we take you through all of the latest talk surrounding Sunderland and their League One rivals:

The latest on Sunderland and Lincoln City target Jamie Robson

Dundee United have rejected multiple bids for Jamie Robson

The 23-year-old left-back has been linked with a move to Lincoln City and Sunderland.

And Michael Appleton’s side are believed to have had more than one offer for Robson rejected this window.

But reports suggest the Imps would need to sell one of their own players before trying again.

That could leave the door open for the Black Cats to pounce should their interest remain following the signing of Dennis Cirkin.

Despite Sunderland’s signing of the former Tottenham youngster, however, Johnson remains light in the left-back position.

Denver Hume’s contract situation is still not resolved and the Academy of Light graduate remains injured.

Tom Flanagan and Luke O’Nien can play at full-back if needs be, but both have started the season in their first choice positions of centre back and midfield respectively.

That could mean that the Wearsiders attempt to find competition for Cirkin in the left-back position.

In theory, Robson could fit the bill and would provide a strong challenge to Cirkin alongside added experience, motivation and cover.

Much, though, will likely hinge on Hume’s final contract decision.

Sunderland’s head coach recently stated that the best offer had been put forward to 23-year-old but the best offer had been rejected.

Johnson also stated that something would have to change but left the door open to Hume and his representatives.

