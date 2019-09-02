Deadline Day: Here's the biggest deals that could go through in the EFL before 5pm - featuring Portsmouth, Sunderland, Rotherham & more
Deadline day has finally arrived for sides in League One and League Two, and a number of big deals are set to go through as club's look to bolster their squads with the season now six games deep.
By Richie Boon
Monday, 02 September, 2019, 09:26
Clubs have until 17:00 to round off their business, and there should be a number of comings and goings across the divisions. Here's some of the biggest deals that could go through before the deadline...