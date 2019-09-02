(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Deadline Day: Here's the biggest deals that could go through in the EFL before 5pm - featuring Portsmouth, Sunderland, Rotherham & more

Deadline day has finally arrived for sides in League One and League Two, and a number of big deals are set to go through as club's look to bolster their squads with the season now six games deep.

By Richie Boon
Monday, 02 September, 2019, 09:26

Clubs have until 17:00 to round off their business, and there should be a number of comings and goings across the divisions. Here's some of the biggest deals that could go through before the deadline...

1. Jake Hastie - Rangers to Rotherham United

He turned down Leeds United for the Gers in the summer, and now the 20-year-old winger is set to join Rotherham United on loan to gain valuable first team experience.. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

2. Alex Woodyard - Peterborough United to Bolton Wanderers

A number of Posh players have been linked with a move to Wanderers, including the former Lincoln City man.(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

3. Josh Emmanuel - Ipswich Town to Rotherham United

The Millers are likely to have a busy day, and a new defender could be on the cards. There's a fair bit of talk suggesting they could bring back their former loanee permanently.. (Photo by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images)

4. Jack Baldwin - Sunderland to Various

The 26-year-old could well leave the Black Cats before 17:00, with his manager Jack Ross previously admitting the player's future could lie away from the Stadium of Light.. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

