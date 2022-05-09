Darlington Town claim 19-0 win as Wearside League ends in spectacular fashion

Leaders Chester-le-Street United were favourites to become champions as they kicked off their final day fixture at Wolviston with a two-point lead over their title rivals.
But a goalless draw on Teesside opened the door for Town and meant they would claim the title with a one-goal win against Annfield Plain.
That figure had been far surpassed by half-time at Eastbourne Sports Complex as the champions elect raced into a 12-0 lead by the time the interval had been reached.
They would go on to add a further seven goals in the second-half to spark wild celebrations as they marked their hard-earned title win with an emphatic 19-0 win.
The biggest victory of the Wearside League season was earned by four goals apiece from Declan Brown and Ben Wood, hat-tricks by Steven Johnson and Lewis Henry, Ryu Williamson brace and a goal each for John Jacob, Lee Hastie and James Beauchamp.
Darlington RA rounded off a mixed season with a convincing home win against West Auckland Tunns.
The two sides went into the game sat in the bottom five of the Division One table but there was a notable difference in class as the hosts eased to a 5-0 win at Brinkburn Road thanks to a.Ewan Forster brace and a goal apiece from Ross Howell, William Hewson and David Parker.