Darlington Town claim 19-0 win as Wearside League ends in spectacular fashion

Non-league football (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Leaders Chester-le-Street United were favourites to become champions as they kicked off their final day fixture at Wolviston with a two-point lead over their title rivals.

But a goalless draw on Teesside opened the door for Town and meant they would claim the title with a one-goal win against Annfield Plain.

That figure had been far surpassed by half-time at Eastbourne Sports Complex as the champions elect raced into a 12-0 lead by the time the interval had been reached.

They would go on to add a further seven goals in the second-half to spark wild celebrations as they marked their hard-earned title win with an emphatic 19-0 win.

The biggest victory of the Wearside League season was earned by four goals apiece from Declan Brown and Ben Wood, hat-tricks by Steven Johnson and Lewis Henry, Ryu Williamson brace and a goal each for John Jacob, Lee Hastie and James Beauchamp.

Darlington RA rounded off a mixed season with a convincing home win against West Auckland Tunns.