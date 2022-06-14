Coventry City reject Middlesbrough striker approach as Reading nearing contract deal

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reading starlet set to accept deal

Reading are expected to retain the services of Mamadi Camara with the 18-year-old set to sign a new deal.

That will see the player remain at the Select Car Leasing Stadium ending doubts over his long-term future at the Royals.

The Guinea-Bissau international has impressed fans despite only making eight appearances for the first team over the course of the campaign.

Camara’s contract is set to expire this summer which prompted speculation regarding a potential move.

The likes of Everton, Ajax, PSV and Feyenoord had all reportedly shown interest in Camara.

However, the Reading Chronicle has stated that he is “increasingly likely” to be staying in Berkshire

Middlesbrough reject Coventry City striker offer

Coventry City have rejected an enquiry from Middlesbrough for Viktor Gyokeres.

That’s according to Football Insider who state that Sunderland’s North East rivals are interested in a deal for the striker.

The Swedish forward netted 17 times in 45 Championship last season which has prompted interest.

Gyokeres has two years left on his contract and Fulham also said to be interested in the 24-year-old.

Asked about the Cottagers’ interest recently, Gyokeres told Swedish website fotbollskanalen: “I always aim as high up as possible. We’ll see what happens this summer.”