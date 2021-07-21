Charlton defender told to sign for 'big club' Sunderland as rivals eye ex-Liverpool and Manchester United men
Sunderland’s pre-season is well underway with the Black Cats set to face York City tonight.
The Wearsiders ran out 2-0 winners against Hearts at Tynecastle on Sunday and will face Harrogate Town on Saturday.
Sunderland have announced the signings Alex Pritchard, Corry Evans and Callum Doyle so far alongside contract extensions for Luke O’Nien and Aiden McGeady.
Lee Johnson is still waiting for news on the out-of-contract Denver Hume as he mulls over fresh terms on Wearside.
However, further reinforcements are expected at the Stadium of Light in the coming weeks.
Here, though, we take you through some of the more interesting stories doing the rounds this morning:
Sunderland’s rivals in League One eye ex-Liverpool and Manchester United men
Portsmouth have added both former Manchester United midfielder Sean Goss and Liverpool’s Elijah Dixon-Bonner to their pre-season squad on trials
That’s according to a report from Hampshire Live.
Manager Danny Cowley is looking to bolster the numbers in his squad throughout the summer transfer window.
Indeed, Pompey have been taking a look at the free agent market during pre-season.
Pompey recently confirmed the arrivals of Norwich City forward Gassan Ahadme and former Birmingham City striker Jayden Reid.
And according to Hampshire Live, Portsmouth took a look at Goss and Dixon-Bonner during a pre-season friendly against Bristol City.
Ben Purrington told to sign for “big club” like Sunderland
Ben Purrington has been told to sign for a “big club” like Sunderland by an “EFL spy” speaking to Football Fan Cast.
The 25-year-old has been with Charlton for three campaigns.
However, the left-back featured sporadically for The Addicks in League One last season, starting less than half of their games.
“He was part of a late play-off push and has a good year of game time under his belt to go and play for a big club like Sunderland.
“He fits the hard-working full-back type clubs look for, and he is a good size to win headers and defend his posts.”
The Black Cats released full-back Callum McFadzean at the end of last season and are still waiting on a decision from the out-of-contract Denver Hume on his future.