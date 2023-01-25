The defender – who is currently on loan at the Championship club – has been linked with a move to Sunderland previously with the Black Cats thought to have a long-standing interest in the England youth teamer. The suggestion was that Leeds United could recall the youngster before moving him on again.

However, recent reports have stated that the deadline for Leeds United to recall Cresswell from Millwall has passed, although an agreement between the two clubs could still, in theory, be reached.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland were first linked with Cresswell when still a League One club, with the Black Cats again tabling a bid for the England youth international last summer before signing Dan Ballard from Arsenal.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 27: Charlie Cresswell of England during the International Friendly between England U21 and Germany U21 at Bramall Lane on September 27, 2022 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

However, the 20-year-old Preston-born defender looks increasingly likely to spend the rest of the season out on loan at The Den despite the talk that Norwich City, Sunderland and Middlesbrough were interested in signing Cresswell on a permanent deal.

There had been strong suggestions that Leeds United could recall their defender in January ahead of a permanent switch elsewhere but Lions manager Gary Rowett recently stated he expects the player to remain with him for the remainder of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad