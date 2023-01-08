The Latics have several former Sunderland players on their books already. Jordan Jones is still contracted to the club despite being on loan in Scotland. Max Power, James McClean and Ashley Fletcher are current first-teamers under Kolo Toure.

Wigan also signed Nathan Broadhead on loan during the summer window before the ex-Black Cats loanee returned to Everton earlier in January with a move to Ipswich Town in League One on the cards.

Now, though, Alan Nixon has claimed that Wigan are eyeing a deal for Nottingham Forest man Colback. The midfielder made over 100 appearances for Newcastle United in all competitions after arriving from bitter rivals Sunderland on a controversial free transfer back in 2014.

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - JANUARY 01: Jack Colback and Morgan Gibbs-White of Nottingham Forest is challenged by Conor Gallagher of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea FC at City Ground on January 01, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Colback, now 33, came up through the academy at Sunderland and made 135 appearances in red and white before swapping Wearside for Tyneside. Colback joined Nottingham Forest on loan during the 2017-18 season, eventually bagging a permanent move.

The Newcastle-born player helped Forest to promotion back to the Premier League via the play-offs under Steve Cooper last season but has failed to nail down a regular spot this campaign.

