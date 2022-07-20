Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland have also been linked with a deal for the attacker, with Blackburn Rovers and Anderlecht also said to be interested.

The Black Cats have so far concluded permanent deals for Leon Dajaku, Dan Ballard, Aji Alese and Jack Clarke and have also secured the long-term futures of Lynden Gooch, Bailey Wright and Patrick Roberts.

However, there is still work to be done in the market with Sunderland in need of further reinforcements in multiple positions ahead of the club’s return to the Championship.

Sunderland are understood to have contacted Everton regarding a potential Wearside return for Nathan Broadhead. However, the Welshman has been training with Frank Lampard’s first team following Richarlison’s departure to Tottenham,

Sunderland, though, have multiple irons in the fire and have identified Khadra for a potential transfer this summer. That’s according to Alan Nixon, who also states that Black Cats could face stiff competition from Sheffield United, Blackburn Rovers and Anderlecht.

The 21-year-old spent the last season on loan with Blackburn scoring five goals and registering four assists in 27 appearances. However, multiple reports state that Sheffield United have not given up on signing Khadra and have made an approach for the player.