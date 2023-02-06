Martin was one of a number of limited free agent options available to Sunderland after the club failed to sign a striker on deadline day, though there was no concrete suggestion that Kristjaan Speakman was interested in the former Derby County man.

The 34-year-old has now signed with Championship club QPR for the rest of the current season after leaving Bristol City.

“I am delighted to get things wrapped up,” Martin told www.qpr.co.uk. “I am really looking forward to this opportunity. The phone was ringing and there were options, so it was nice to know you were wanted – and that is what I felt from the manager and the club.

BRISTOL, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 04: Chris Martin of Bristol City in action with Curtis Davies of Derby County during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Derby County at Ashton Gate on December 4, 2021 in Bristol, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

“They made their feelings clear in terms of how much I can contribute here, and I feel the same. I think there is the potential for it to go really well. This is a tough league, it’s challenging and you see it every year,” he said.

“I have been in a few battles over the years myself, so hopefully I can impress on some of the lads the experience I have managed to pick up and try to help some of the younger players and the lesser established in this division understand what it takes.”