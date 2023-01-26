Sky Sports news state that Hibernian have accepted a bid from Watford for the centre-back who has been heavily linked with an exit this window. Porteous is out of contract in the summer and has already said he would be leaving the club.

Reports suggest that the fee for the defender is in the region of £400k to £500k. Sunderland, West Brom, Norwich City and Watford were all credited with an interest alongside Blackburn Rovers and Udinese. However, it looks like The Hornets are closing in on his signature.

The Black Cats could be in the market for a central defender during the last week of the window should Bailey Wright depart. The Australian international has been linked with Hibs, managed by ex-boss Lee Johnson, alongside Aberdeen and League One club Portsmouth in recent days.