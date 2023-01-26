News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Championship transfer news: £500k bid for Sunderland target accepted by Scottish club

Watford have reportedly had a bid accepted for Sunderland target and Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous.

By James Copley
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Sky Sports news state that Hibernian have accepted a bid from Watford for the centre-back who has been heavily linked with an exit this window. Porteous is out of contract in the summer and has already said he would be leaving the club.

Reports suggest that the fee for the defender is in the region of £400k to £500k. Sunderland, West Brom, Norwich City and Watford were all credited with an interest alongside Blackburn Rovers and Udinese. However, it looks like The Hornets are closing in on his signature.

Hide Ad

The Black Cats could be in the market for a central defender during the last week of the window should Bailey Wright depart. The Australian international has been linked with Hibs, managed by ex-boss Lee Johnson, alongside Aberdeen and League One club Portsmouth in recent days.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - NOVEMBER 21: Ryan Porteous of Hibernian sits injured during the Premier Sports Cup semi-final match between Hibernian and Rangers at Hampden Park on November 21, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
Ryan PorteousWatfordSunderlandLee JohnsonSky Sports