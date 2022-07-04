Hayden Coulson, Grant Hall, and Uche Ikpeazu are all available for transfer this summer with Wilder confirming that the trio could leave after Middlesbrough’s pre-season friendly against Bishop Auckland.
He said: “Hayden’s available. He knows the situation. He’s available for other teams to take, Grant Hall is available, and Uche is available too. There are players there that understand the situation, although they’re obviously still contracted to us at the moment.
“They’re good characters, and that was why Hayden was involved at Bishop. He’s a local boy, and he’ll have done himself no harm in terms of getting 45 minutes under his belt. But, going forward, will he be part of the first-team squad next season? No. He understands that, and he’s working hard with his agent and the club to make sure a move happens.”
Didier Ndong back training with Dijon
Ex-Sunderland flop Didier Ndong has returned to training with French outfit Dijon. The Gabon midfielder was shipped out on loan last campaign to Turkish club Yeni Malatyaspor for the season but saw the deal terminated early in March.
Sunderland signed Ndong back in 2016 on a five-year contract for a club-record transfer fee of £13.6 million before he was sacked by the club for breaching his contract in 2018.
But now Ndong is once again looking to get his career back on track at Dijon after signing for the club in 2019. After returning to training, Ndong posted on social media: “Glad to be back on the field and doing what I love most in the world.”