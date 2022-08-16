Championship transfer news: Ex-Sunderland striker eyed by Everton, Brighton and Crystal Palace in £12m deal
Antoine Semenyo has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs during the final weeks of the summer transfer window.
The attacker joined Sunderland on loan from the Robins during the Wearsiders’ second season in League One, signing in the January of the 2018-29 campaign under Phil Parkinson.
However, Semenyo failed to make an impact at the Stadium of Light and was limited to just seven league appearances for the Black Cats.
Since the loan move, the player has become a regular at Bristol City and has played 82 times in all competitions in the two seasons following his stint at Sunderland.
However, national reports state that Crystal Palace, Everton, Brighton and Bournemouth are all interested in a deal for the 22-year-old, with Palace boss Patrick Viera willing to offer £12million for the forward.
Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson recently provided an update on Semenyo after the player suffered reoccurring problem whilst on international duty with Ghana.
Speaking to Robins TV, Pearson said: “It is a frustrating one for him. He had a really good second half of the season. He’s an exciting player. We’ll just have to see how that one goes.
“What is important for him is that he continues to be that type of player. He learned a lot about himself last year when he was injured. He studies his own game and he’s very ambitious too.
“I’m delighted for him and his family that he made his debut for Ghana. Their federation were very diligent in looking after him and making sure he came back so we can make decisions on how to deal with his shin problem.”