The attacker joined Sunderland on loan from the Robins during the Wearsiders’ second season in League One, signing in the January of the 2018-29 campaign under Phil Parkinson.

However, Semenyo failed to make an impact at the Stadium of Light and was limited to just seven league appearances for the Black Cats.

Since the loan move, the player has become a regular at Bristol City and has played 82 times in all competitions in the two seasons following his stint at Sunderland.

STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - APRIL 15: Antoine Semenyo of Bristol City battles with Tommy Smith of Stoke City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Bristol City at Bet365 Stadium on April 15, 2022 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

However, national reports state that Crystal Palace, Everton, Brighton and Bournemouth are all interested in a deal for the 22-year-old, with Palace boss Patrick Viera willing to offer £12million for the forward.

Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson recently provided an update on Semenyo after the player suffered reoccurring problem whilst on international duty with Ghana.

Speaking to Robins TV, Pearson said: “It is a frustrating one for him. He had a really good second half of the season. He’s an exciting player. We’ll just have to see how that one goes.

“What is important for him is that he continues to be that type of player. He learned a lot about himself last year when he was injured. He studies his own game and he’s very ambitious too.