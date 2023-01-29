News you can trust since 1873
Championship transfer news: Ex-Sunderland man sold to Premier League club for £10.5m fee

Former Sunderland loanee Antione Semenyo has joined AFC Bournemouth for a fee believed to be in the region of £10.5million.

By James Copley
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

The attacker joined Sunderland on loan from the Robins during the Wearsiders’ second season in League One, signing in the January of the 2018-29 campaign under Phil Parkinson.

However, Semenyo failed to make an impact at the Stadium of Light and was limited to just seven league appearances for the Black Cats.

Since the loan move, the Ghana international became a regular at Bristol City and has played 122 times in all competitions before sealing a move to Premier League side Bournemouth during the window. The attacker scored four goals in his final five matches for the Robins.

BRISTOL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 08: Antoine Semenyo (L) of Bristol City celebrates with teammate Mark Sykes after scoring the team's first goal during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Bristol City and Swansea City at Ashton Gate on January 08, 2023 in Bristol, England. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)
Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake said: "Antoine is an exciting player and one we have monitored for a while. He had interest from elsewhere and so we're delighted to welcome him to the club."

