Jones spent the second half of the 2020-21 season on loan at Sunderland from Rangers, where he made 21 appearances and scored three goals as Lee Johnson’s side failed in their play-off campaign.

Following his stint at Sunderland, the 28-year-old joined Wigan Athletic on a permanent deal but has spent much of his time with the club out on loan in Scotland.

Jones was recalled from his loan by new Latics boss Shaun Maloney took after he took over as the club’s new manager in January, replacing former Arsenal and Liverpool defender Kolo Toure at the DW Stadium earlier this year.

Jordan Jones during his stint with Sunderland

But in a swift reversal of events, Jones is now back in the Scottish Premiership and was named on the bench as Killie take on Dundee United in the Scottish Cup on Saturday afternoon with Wigan still struggling in the Championship.

A Rugby Park statement read: "Kilmarnock Football Club can confirm that Jordan Jones will return on loan for the remainder of the season.

"After consultation with Wigan, the Scottish FA and English FA, Jordan has been granted permission to rejoin the club until the summer, following an administration error which occurred down south during an attempt to recall the winger from his loan spell.