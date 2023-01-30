Championship transfer gossip: Ex-Sunderland attacker to join George Honeyman at Millwall
Former Sunderland attacker Duncan Watmore has been linked with a move to Middlesbrough’s rivals in the Championship.
The 28-year-old started his youth career at Manchester United before moving on to Altchrinham and eventually Sunderland. Whilst at the Academy of Light, the attacker would enjoy loan moves at Clitheroe Hibernian and Curzon Ashton before breaking into the Black Cats’ first team regularly during the 2015-16 season.
The Manchester-born forward was part of the squad that suffered back-to-back relegations from the Premier League to League One.
Watmore joined Sunderland’s North East rivals, Middlesbrough, back in 2020 and has since made 91 appearances in all competitions for the Teessiders, netting 21 goals.
However, the player’s future at the Riverside Stadium is in doubt under new manager Michael Carrick, with Watmore’s contract having just six months left to run.
Reports ahead of deadline day state that Millwall are leading the race to sign Watmore in a deal that would see him link up with former Sunderland captain Goerge Honeyman.