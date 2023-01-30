The 28-year-old started his youth career at Manchester United before moving on to Altchrinham and eventually Sunderland. Whilst at the Academy of Light, the attacker would enjoy loan moves at Clitheroe Hibernian and Curzon Ashton before breaking into the Black Cats’ first team regularly during the 2015-16 season.

The Manchester-born forward was part of the squad that suffered back-to-back relegations from the Premier League to League One.

Watmore joined Sunderland’s North East rivals, Middlesbrough, back in 2020 and has since made 91 appearances in all competitions for the Teessiders, netting 21 goals.

MIDDLESBROUGH, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 05: Birmingham player Dion Sanderson challenges Middlesbrough player Duncan Watmore during the Sky Bet Championship between Middlesbrough and Birmingham City at Riverside Stadium on October 05, 2022 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

However, the player’s future at the Riverside Stadium is in doubt under new manager Michael Carrick, with Watmore’s contract having just six months left to run.