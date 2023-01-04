News you can trust since 1873
Championship rivals set to sign Sunderland target in blow to striker hopes

Middlesbrough are closing in on the signing of Sunderland target Cameron Archer – according to reports.

By James Copley
The Teesside Gazette state that the Aston Villa striker is expected on Teesside today to complete the loan move.

Archer was heavily linked with a move to the Championship in the summer, however, then-boss Steven Gerrard wanted to have Archer as an option for the first team.

Under new boss Unai Emery, though, Archer looks unlikely to get game time at the Premier League club and is set to move on loan to Middlesbrough for the rest of the season.

Sunderland West Brom were among the clubs which were linked with the forward, while Preston North End were also interested in re-signing Archer following a loan spell at Deepdale last season.

However, it appears Middlesbrough have won the race to sign Archer with the player heading north to finalise the move to the Riverside Stadium.