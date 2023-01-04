Championship rivals set to sign Sunderland target in blow to striker hopes

The Teesside Gazette state that the Aston Villa striker is expected on Teesside today to complete the loan move.

Archer was heavily linked with a move to the Championship in the summer, however, then-boss Steven Gerrard wanted to have Archer as an option for the first team.

Under new boss Unai Emery, though, Archer looks unlikely to get game time at the Premier League club and is set to move on loan to Middlesbrough for the rest of the season.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 20: Cameron Archer of Aston Villa runs ahead of Joao Palhinha of Fulham during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Aston Villa at Craven Cottage on October 20, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Sunderland West Brom were among the clubs which were linked with the forward, while Preston North End were also interested in re-signing Archer following a loan spell at Deepdale last season.