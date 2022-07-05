Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Cats were linked with a loan move for the Woodburn back in 2018 when Sunderland were a Championship side under Chris Coleman. The pair had worked together with the Wales national team.

However, the loan never materialised and Sunderland were relegated to League One while Woodburn went on loan to Sheffield United, making eight appearances for Chris Wilder’s side.

Loans for Oxford United, Blackpool and Hearts followed for Woodburn, now 22-years-old, before the Wales international returned to Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp, though, did not see a future for the Nottingham-born attacker and decided to release him.

Robbie Brady of Burnley goes down injured during the Premier League match between Burnley and Crystal Palace at Turf Moor on November 23, 2020 in Burnley, England.

Now, Woodburn is hoping to rebuild his career with Preston North End and manager Ryan Lowe. The Lilywhites have also signed Robbie Brady after reports suggested that Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Huddersfield were keen on a deal for the winger.

After stints at Manchester United and Hull City, Brady made the move to Burnley from Norwich back in 2017, completing a move to the Premier League club Burnley for a club-record fee reportedly worth £13million.

Five seasons in the Premier League under Sean Dyche followed with the Republic of Ireland international making 81 appearances and scoring four goals. Brady then moved onto Bournemouth at the end of the 2020-21 season but has struggled to nail down a regular starting spot due to injury.