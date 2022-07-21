Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 32-year-old still has two-years remaining on his current deal at St James’s Park but has been deemed surplus to requirements. The striker signed for the Magpies for £10m from Crystal Palace back in 2016.

Fast forward to this summer and the attacker has been demoted to training with Newcastle’s Under-21s squad since returning for pre-season by head coach Eddie Howe.

Several clubs were interested in securing Gayle’s services this summer given the striker 23 goals in each of his last two seasons in the Championship with Newcastle and West Bromwich Albion respectively.

However, Stoke City appear to have won the race to sign Gayle with The Telegraph reporting that the player completed the first part of his medical on Wednesday ahead of a permanent deal. The transfer is expected to be confirmed later this week

Gayle’s move to Stoke City could see the Potters end their interest in former Sunderland striker Josh Maja. The striker then spent the last campaign out on loan again. This time at Stoke City in the Championship. However, the 23-year-old only managed one league goal in 15 appearances.

Stoke were said to be monitoring the situation regarding Maja and Bordeaux with a potential return to the Championship on the cards but the swoop for Gayle could significantly change the picture.