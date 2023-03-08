The attacker has netted 21 times in 28 Championship appearances so far this season with the Teessiders pushing for promotion under Michael Carrick.

However, the 27-year-old former Arsenal and Brentford man’s good form has promoted transfer interest both domestically and abroad following his recent goalscoring exploits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to allnigeriasoccer.com, Bundesliga duo Werder Bremen and Borussia Monchengladbach will join Premier League strugglers Everton in the race to sign Akpom this summer.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 15: Chuba Akpom of Middlebrough celebrates after the Sky Bet Championship between Sheffield United and Middlesbrough at Bramall Lane on February 15, 2023 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Akpom is also said to be on the radar of Southampton and Crystal Palace after Boro activated a one-year contract extension last summer to keep the striker at the club until June 2024

Victor Gyokeres comes in for praise

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coventry City’s Victor Gyokerers is ready to play in the Premier League… according to EFL pundit Sam Parkin.

The Swede, who terrorised Sunderland during the Black Cats' recent loss to Coventry City earlier this month, has been heavily linked with a move to Leeds United.

"I could probably name about six teams in the Premier League where he would get in straight away now, this minute," Parkin told the What the EFL? podcast when asked if Gyokeres was capable of playing in the Premier League.

“He’s better than the strikers at a lot of clubs at the bottom of the table, in the middle of the table, so yes is my answer."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad