Football Insider have claimed that the changes are being discussed by Premier League, EFL and FA as an “incentive for the top flight to agree to an improved financial distribution package for the lower leagues.”

The report states that the outlet has seen documents that suggest that senior Premier League figures want to remove restrictions on loan activity and the number of players top-flight sides can send out on loan domestically.

Football Insider added: “There is also an appetite for EFL clubs to commit to housing a certain number of loan players from the top flight at any one time, although it is not clear how this would be enforced.”

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 01: A general view of the Puma EFL match ball prior to the Carabao Cup First Round match between Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town at Hillsborough on August 01, 2021 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The new proposals would see Premier League teams allowed to loan up to four players out to one club whilst young starlets could also be sent on one-month loans and recalled in the event of sackings/appointments.

The new rule would only apply to players under 21 to comply with FIFA’s new rules with football’s governing body wishing to limit big clubs and their perceived exploitation of the international loan system.

EFL clubs like Sunderland and their Championship rivals are currently allowed to register no more than five on-loan players in a matchday squad, while Premier League teams like Leeds United have a two-loan limit from domestic rivals.