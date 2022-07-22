Preston alongside Sunderland, Watford, West Brom and Middlesbrough have been credited with an interest in Aston Villa man Cameron Archer.
Archer has experience in the Championship after spending the second half of last season on loan with the Lilywhites, where he featured regularly, making 20 league appearances and netting seven goals.
Indeed, Steven Gerrard recently praised Cameron Archer following a fruitful pre-season programme with Aston Villa.
Lowe told the Lancashire Post about Preston’s transfer business: “I've spoken to several managers and everyone is in the same boat, it's been quite quiet hasn't it? There's not loads of money being spent around.
"We're one of 23 other clubs who are looking at the same type of players, we're no different. Everyone wants quality players.
"We've got to be patient that we're selling a good brand of football, coming to work for a good football club and with the identity we have. That's what we sell.
"We've got two loans lined up, one sort of agreed in principle, although you never say never, and the other one we're waiting on a decision. Hopefully, they’re not far away.
“We need four, we've got four lined up. We're in discussions with four and the quicker we can get them done the better.
"Will that be one every day? Hopefully! But will that be four on the same day? Who knows. We've just got to be patient.”