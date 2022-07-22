Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston alongside Sunderland, Watford, West Brom and Middlesbrough have been credited with an interest in Aston Villa man Cameron Archer.

Archer has experience in the Championship after spending the second half of last season on loan with the Lilywhites, where he featured regularly, making 20 league appearances and netting seven goals.

PRESTON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Cameron Archer of Preston North End scores, but the goal was disallowed during the Sky Bet Championship match between Preston North End and Nottingham Forest at Deepdale on February 22, 2022 in Preston, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lowe told the Lancashire Post about Preston’s transfer business: “I've spoken to several managers and everyone is in the same boat, it's been quite quiet hasn't it? There's not loads of money being spent around.

"We're one of 23 other clubs who are looking at the same type of players, we're no different. Everyone wants quality players.

"We've got to be patient that we're selling a good brand of football, coming to work for a good football club and with the identity we have. That's what we sell.

"We've got two loans lined up, one sort of agreed in principle, although you never say never, and the other one we're waiting on a decision. Hopefully, they’re not far away.

“We need four, we've got four lined up. We're in discussions with four and the quicker we can get them done the better.