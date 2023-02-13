News you can trust since 1873
Cardiff City boss hoping to sign ex-Sunderland and Leeds United striker this week

Cardiff City boss Sabri Lamouchi is hoping to sign Connor Wickham this week.

By James Copley
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

The former Ipswich Town attacker has been training with the Wales club and underwent rehabilitation with the Cardiff physios for a minor injury.

Wickham enjoyed a four-campaign stint at the Stadium of Light – with loans at Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday in between – following an £8m move from Ipswich Town back in 2011.

The former England youth international found the net just 15 times in 91 appearances on Wearside before sealing a move to Palace on a five-year deal for an undisclosed fee in 2015.

NORWICH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 01: Connor Wickham of Crystal Palace celebrates after scoring his team's first goal which is disallowed by referee Jonathan Moss but later awarded following a VAR check during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Crystal Palace at Carrow Road on January 01, 2020 in Norwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)
Lamouchi recently confirmed he is attempting to sign the free agent striker after the 29-year-old left League One side Forest Green Rovers last month and has now provided a further update.

Speaking before tomorrow’s game between Cardiff City and Birmingham, The Bluebirds boss said: "I hope he will sign very quickly. I hope to have him for Birmingham City.

"Let me talk about the players who are available for the club. As soon as he signs we will put him in the squad. How he can help us. He is just a Championship player, with his experience, his goals and he is strong and has quality as well.

"That's why we are trying to sign him."

Rotherham United tickets sold out

Sunderland have sold out their away allocation for the game against Rotherham United at the New York Stadium in the Championship.

The two clubs – who both won promotion from League One last year – face each other On Tuesday, February 21 at 7:45pm.

