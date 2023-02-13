Cardiff City boss hoping to sign ex-Sunderland and Leeds United striker this week
Cardiff City boss Sabri Lamouchi is hoping to sign Connor Wickham this week.
The former Ipswich Town attacker has been training with the Wales club and underwent rehabilitation with the Cardiff physios for a minor injury.
Wickham enjoyed a four-campaign stint at the Stadium of Light – with loans at Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday in between – following an £8m move from Ipswich Town back in 2011.
The former England youth international found the net just 15 times in 91 appearances on Wearside before sealing a move to Palace on a five-year deal for an undisclosed fee in 2015.
Lamouchi recently confirmed he is attempting to sign the free agent striker after the 29-year-old left League One side Forest Green Rovers last month and has now provided a further update.
Speaking before tomorrow’s game between Cardiff City and Birmingham, The Bluebirds boss said: "I hope he will sign very quickly. I hope to have him for Birmingham City.
"Let me talk about the players who are available for the club. As soon as he signs we will put him in the squad. How he can help us. He is just a Championship player, with his experience, his goals and he is strong and has quality as well.
"That's why we are trying to sign him."
Rotherham United tickets sold out
Sunderland have sold out their away allocation for the game against Rotherham United at the New York Stadium in the Championship.
The two clubs – who both won promotion from League One last year – face each other On Tuesday, February 21 at 7:45pm.