The attacker joined Sunderland on loan from the Robins during the Wearsiders’ second season in League One, signing in the January of the 2018-29 campaign under Phil Parkinson.

However, Semenyo failed to make an impact at the Stadium of Light and was limited to just seven league appearances for the Black Cats. Since the loan move, the player has become a regular at Bristol City and has played 116 times in all competitions in the two seasons following his stint at Sunderland.

Burnley are now showing an interest in the 22-year-old, who’s been linked with a number of clubs over the past year. Premier League outfit AFC Bournemouth are also said to be keen.

BRISTOL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 08: Antoine Semenyo (L) of Bristol City celebrates with teammate Mark Sykes after scoring the team's first goal during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Bristol City and Swansea City at Ashton Gate on January 08, 2023 in Bristol, England. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

After news broke of their interest last week, fresh reports have claimed that Burnley have now made an enquiry to Bristol City regarding the striker, with Sky Sports stating that The Robins would require a £12million fee.

Wigan Athletic eye striker after Nathan Broadhead exit

Wigan Athletic have bid for Burton Albion striker Victor Adeboyejo, according to Alan Nixon.

The Latics are in the market for a striker after ex-Sunderland loanee Nathan Broadhead returned to Everton ahead of a permanent move to Ipswich Town.

Adeboyejo has netted 11 goals in 25 appearances so far in League One for Burton Albion and was recently liked with Hull City.