Burnley and Bournemouth eye ex-Sunderland loanee signed under Phil Parkinson

AL WAKRAH, QATAR - DECEMBER 02: Antoine Semenyo of Ghana react during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Ghana and Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium on December 02, 2022 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

The attacker joined Sunderland on loan from the Robins during the Wearsiders’ second season in League One, signing in the January of the 2018-29 campaign under Phil Parkinson.

However, Semenyo failed to make an impact at the Stadium of Light and was limited to just seven league appearances for the Black Cats. Since the loan move, the player has become a regular at Bristol City and has played 116 times in all competitions in the seasons following his stint at Sunderland.

Bristol Live have now claimed that Championship leaders Burnley are showing an interest in the 22-year-old, who’s been linked with a number of clubs over the past year. Premier League outfit AFC Bournemouth are also said to be interested.

Chris Wilder linked to Portsmouth job

In other news, Chris Wilder has been linked with a return to management with the Portsmouth News stating that the former Sheffield United boss would need “convincing” of the Blues’ ambition following Danny Cowley’s sacking earlier this week from the League One club.

Wilder is reportedly keen to return to Championship football following his departure from Middlesbrough in October.

Huddersfield Town recall loanee

Kyle Hudlin has been recalled by Huddersfield Town from his loan spell at AFC Wimbledon, the relegation strugglers said today.

