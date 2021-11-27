Non-league clubs across the North East woke up to heartbreaking scenes after winds up to 90 miles per hour brought down fences, dugouts and, in some cases, stands and floodlights at their home grounds.

Boldon officials confirmed the main stand at the Villa had been “ripped out its foundations” and fences have been damaged beyond repair.

The cost of the damage is to be assessed once to storm subsides over the coming hours - but the outlay will hit the club hard as they continue an impressive first season in the Northern League’s second tier.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The damage caused by Storm Arwen at Boldon CA

“It’s devastating for a club like us,” explained manager David Crumbie.

“We are just a club trying to make our way in our first season in the Northern League so this is terrible.

“The stand has been ripped out of its foundations, the fence has been knocked down.

“I can’t see this being sorted by next week when we are meant to play Sunderland West End at home, so we may need to speak to the league.

The damage caused by Storm Arwen at Boldon CA

“There are a lot of people in the same situation, so the people that can help us will be busy helping those in their communities.

“It’s going to be a struggle for us and we know we aren’t the only ones.”

Boldon are looking to setup a funding page to help with the costs of the repairs, but are waiting to assess the possible cost of the damage.

Northern Premier League neighbours Hebburn Town were also hit hard as their Green Energy Sports Ground was damaged.

The damage caused by Storm Arwen at Hebburn Town

A floodlight was brought to the ground and that collided with a tree before landing on Victoria Park Road.

Fences around the ground are in need of repair and advertising hoardings buckled under the pressure caused by severe winds.

Hornets co-owner Colin Smith revealed the cost of the damage could run into “thousands and thousands of pounds” and bemoaned yet another challenge to face for non-league clubs across the region.

“Without a question, this is the last thing we need,” he explained.

The damage caused by Storm Arwen at Hebburn Town

‘We are looking into the insurance situation and hopefully everything will go to plan.

“It could be thousands and thousands of pounds of damage.

“The floodlights will need repairing and we need a new style of floodlights in place, which is causing a problem.

“To replace those floodlights now, will be difficult because we need floodlights that go along the pitch, not in the four corners.

“It’s a dilemma and there are lots of things to consider.

“There is a lot of other damage around the site with the exterior fences coming down and advertising boards buckling.

“You have to feel for non-league football because this has hit us all hard, especially after Covid.”

Unsurprisingly, the South Tyneside derby between Boldon and Jarrow fell victim to the weather and Hebburn’s trip to Tadcaster Albion met the same fate.