Blackpool weighing up ex-Sunderland transfer target loan recall in potential Portsmouth blow

The attacker signed for Blackpool on loan in the summer of 2021 after he was linked with a move to Sunderland throughout the same transfer window.

However, last January, the 23-year-old then briefly returned to parent club Crewe Alexandra before sealing a permanent move to the Championship club despite speculation he was set to star at Crewe.

Dale agreed a two-year deal plus a 12-month option for an undisclosed fee, which, according to the Blackpool Gazette, was said to be below the £500,000 that had previously been reported.

Owen Dale

After struggling to break into the first team at Bloomfield Road, however, Dale joined Portsmouth on loan during the last transfer window. But Pool boss Michael Appleton has stated he is weighing up taking the winger back to Blackpool.

He said: "I’m mindful that the FA Cup game is early January, so we will review the squad we’ve got and potential players coming in.

“The reality is, there are a lot of games in that short period of time before the FA Cup tie, so if we feel we need to freshen things up and those guys are available and they don’t remain with the clubs they’re at right now for whatever reason, then at least we’re keeping our options open.