The Manchester United loanee joined the club in the summer but there have been rumours about a potential Sunderland exit in January. Here, we look at what has been said:

What is the situation with Amad Diallo, Manchester United and Sunderland?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manchester United hold an option to recall attacker Amad Diallo in January.

Amad Diallo celebrates his goal against Huddersfield Town.

The Manchester Evening News state that Manchester United are “open to recalling certain players on loan in the January transfer window” and also state that United hold an option to recall Amad.

What has Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray said about the recall option?

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ll have to wait and see what happens," Mowbray said. "But we’re not sitting here at the moment thinking, ‘Oh, Man United are going to take him back in January because he’s going to go and make a massive impact for them’.

“I think Man United are in an alright place aren’t they? They’re doing okay. They’ve got a young Argentinian lad [Alejandro Garnacho] coming through who’s been scoring a few goals for them, and I’m sure they’ll be wanting to give him a chance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“[Christian] Eriksen obviously looks really talented, and their midfield has been shaken up a little bit. They started with Fred and [Scott] McTominay, but now you’ve got lots of different options with the likes of Casemiro, Antony and [Bruno] Fernandes as well. I guess the point I’m trying to make is that I’m not sure he’s going to be going back.”

“If he was to go back, then I’m not sure he’d be going back to play, and surely at the age the boy is, he needs to play," Mowbray added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He’s doing that here, and I think this is a great vehicle for him to be showcasing his talent.

“He’s helping our team to be successful, and he’s showcasing his talent to Man United. I know he’s enjoying it – you can see that by the smile on his face every day now, as opposed to a month ago, when he was quite a shy, introverted individual. Now, his talent is flourishing and he’s enjoying himself, and I’m sure he’s not in any rush to go back.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is the Sunderland dressing room view on Amad?

Alex Pritchard, who scored Sunderland’s second goal against Millwall, was asked about Amad after the match, to which he replied: “Amad has had his own journey. I watch football all the time and you see where he’s been previously.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Coming here I don’t think he had much game time at Rangers and it was one of them he’s come to Sunderland and needs to play games and affect games.

“That’s what he’s doing at the moment so long may that continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The boy is still young and has a big price tag on his head but that’s not his problem, it’s out of his hands.”

Asked if he thinks Amad could return to Manchester United and make an impact, Pritchard added: “Quite possibly but for him at the moment he’s at Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad